MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Mitchell are investigating a man’s death, after his body was found lying on the railroad tracks.

Officers were called to the Sanborn Boulevard viaduct just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the man appears to be a 57-year-old Mitchell man.

His name has not been released yet as authorities notify family. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results, but do not believe foul play was involved.