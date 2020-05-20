Mitchell man facing charges after threatening to blow up a gas station

by: KELOLAND News

A 39-year-old Mitchell man is behind bars in Sioux Falls for reportedly threatening to blow up a gas station.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of West 12th Street. An employee said a man pre-paid for gas and then started spraying the gas around.

“The man that had sprayed the gas around held a lighter, he had a Bic lighter and made a comment that he was going to blow up the gas station,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers arrested Cody Fedderson for making a terroristic threat. Police aren’t sure why he reportedly threatened to blow up the gas station.

