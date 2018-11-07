Local News

Mitchell Man Faces Several Charges In Shooting Incident

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:04 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 10:04 AM CST

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A 23-year-old Mitchell man faces several charges after an incident that police say included shots fired at an occupied vehicle.
    
Authorities allege Eric Rumbolz rammed a woman's car, hit her in the face, then later stole a vehicle and returned to the scene, firing several shots from a handgun.
    
No one was hurt in the early Sunday incident. The relationship between Rumbolz and the woman wasn't immediately clear, though one of the charges he was arrested on was domestic assault, indicating he knew her.
    
Rumbolz faces four felony charges and two misdemeanors. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. A home telephone listing couldn't be found.
 

