GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified Dustin Altstadt, 45, of Mitchell, as the driver who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday, Feb. 5, south of Groton.

Altstadt was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it left the roadway, entered west ditch and rolled, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Altstadt was not wearing a seat belt and was dead at the scene, according to the Patrol. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.