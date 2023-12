MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – A Mitchell businessman is accused of threatening to hire a hitman to kill the mother of his children.

Court documents say 44-year-old Cory Cummings called the woman earlier this month and she recorded him making the threat. She has since gotten a protection order.

ATF and DCI agents searched Cumming’s home and roofing business on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, they found a THC wax and a scale with meth residue.

Cummings was released from jail earlier Friday.