MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple school districts in the state and law enforcement agencies were on high alert when several active shooter reports started coming in, but they turned out to be a hoax.

At least five schools received the calls — Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brookings, Bell Fourche, Rapid City and Mitchell.

Mitchell Police say a call came in around 9:20 Thursday morning stating there was an active shooter at the high school. Multiple agencies responded and were able to determine the report was false.

The day was starting off just like normal for Mitchell High School principal Joe Childs until he got a call from police dispatch.

“As this is happening, we already have local law enforcement showing up in our building while I’m still on the phone with dispatch, and they’re explaining to me what the threat is,” he said.

Childs says by the time he got off the phone, they knew the threat was false.

“If there’s a silver lining, it was just how quickly and how strongly the PD showed up and in large numbers. It has to be reassuring just to know that the response is that strong and that swift,” he said.

Superintendent Joseph Graves says he’s never seen something quite like this.

“Now we have better knowledge of how police forces will respond and we’re very pleased with that,” he said. “We are going to go through our security procedures and protocols to determine which of those items worked well, which didn’t particularly, those kinds of things. Truthfully, everything seemed to work pretty well today.”

They both commend the responses of local law enforcement.

“These people are on point. I mean, there were a number of them. They had made a perimeter immediately. They had directed parents and concerned community immediately,” Childs said.

“First and foremost goes to the law enforcement and health care community that responded so immediately, and frankly overwhelmingly. It was very very positive,” Graves said.

“We train for these types of situations, as do law enforcement agencies across the country. We always hope that that day will never come but yet we train, and today’s a good example of how that training pays off,” Mitchell Police Chief Michael Kostel said.

Childs says a situation like this is very disheartening.

“It’s a distraction from what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “Kudos to our students and staff though for just understanding this is what’s is going on. This has been handled. We’re moving forward. Our job is education and we take it very seriously, and they just got right back to task.”

Graves says they notified students, staff and parents right away via email and text message with basic information.

He then later sent out a letter to students, staff and parents with a full response.