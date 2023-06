MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city.

Officials say it happened at a home on East 4th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Photo from Mitchell Fire.

Mitchell Fire shared this photo. In it, you can see damage to a wall with some siding melting off the home.

Authorities say more information will be released at a later time.

