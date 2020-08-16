Mitchell community members create fund to reward students for wearing masks in school

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – As students get ready to start school, many districts are figuring out how to bring them back in to the classroom. For some districts that means having students and staff wear masks.

The start of school is less than a week away for those in the Mitchell School District.

“The requirements include wearing a mask for all employees and all students, and social distancing where ever possible,” Mitchell School District superintendent, Joseph Graves said.

To thank students for wearing masks at school, community members created a fund that will be used to buy prizes.

“What they did is they wanted to create a fund that people could donate to so that at each building they could have kind of an incentive, and it’s not really an incentive so much as it is a reward and to say great job and take the edge off,” Graves said.

Rosemary Menning is one of the people who helped get the fund started.

“I started to think the kids are going to have to do a lot of hard things and sometimes the best way to do it is to have an incentive or reward so that you feel like you have accomplished something and people have recognized it, and so I thought what better way than to get some funding going and have the kids get some rewards, stickers, books,” helped get fund started, Rosemary Menning said.

Graves says administrators and teachers will decide how the funds will be used in each grade level.

“It’s not going to be a thing that every child gets, but more like if you wear your mask consistently when you come to school and aren’t any issues, then you will be put in a hat for the reward and go on from there,” Graves said.

A creative way to get kids excited about wearing masks.

“I think right now this is going to be our new normal and we need to let kids know that it is their new normal and we take it seriously and we want them to be successful because if kids are successful in school, then our community is successful,” Menning said.

There is a paypal account set up for donations on the district’s website. To donate click here.

Graves says there have been others in the community that have been sewing or donating masks for the district.

We reached out to the school districts who use KELOLAND.com’s Closeline to see where the area schools are at in their planning process. You can find the results below: