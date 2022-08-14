MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Mercantile in Mitchell has moved to a new, bigger space.

The new location, which opened in April, also includes new art.

“We see pictures and people tagged us from all over the country,” owner Christie Gunkel said.

The expansion has brought in more foot traffic.

“It’s picked up a lot, we opened the kitchen too so that kind of helped. We have lots of tourists. I think the best compliment we’ve gotten so from a tourist so far out of their entire vacation they came back because this was their favorite stop,” general manager Brittany Lawrence said.

Gunkel’s sons work at the store, making the candy shop a family business.

“I take orders, I take the food out to them, I work the till, and help pick candy out and do the dishes,” son Graeseon Gunkel said.

“I got a one-dollar tip today, yesterday I got a five-dollar tip and the other day I got another five-dollar tip,” son Casen Gunkel said.

The idea for this store originally came from a neighboring state.

“When I was in Minnesota with my in-laws, I saw this store that had toys, ice cream and it was just something fun for the kids and I wanted to do something like that in Mitchell,” Gunkel said.

Main Street Mercantile is open seven days a week.