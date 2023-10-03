MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team are officially charged with rape.

The teenagers appeared in front of a judge this morning in Pennington County.

Hudson Haley and Landon Waddell face the most charges. They’re each accused of having two victims.

Court documents say the other players are accused of sexually assaulting one victim.

This case first made headlines in June, when the Mitchell Baseball Association suspended the team because of possible player misconduct.

The crimes allegedly happened when the team was in Pennington County for a tournament.

KELOLAND’s Tyler Louder was at the courthouse for today’s hearings and will have details from the courtroom tonight on KELOLAND News.