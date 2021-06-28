Mitchell authorities release information on shooting

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell have released more information about the suspect who was arrested following a shooting Sunday morning.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Ransom White Lance was arrested following an incident near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Police say White Lance entered the victim’s home and threatened a woman inside the home with a gun. White Lance had her put items from the home in a backpack.

White Lance walked the woman outside at gunpoint, and the victim came home from work, police say. The woman began running away from the house when she heard a gunshot and witnessed White Lance leave.

Police found White Lance in his home in the 100 block of North Rowley Street. After searching the victim’s home, authorities found one discharged 12 gauge shotgun shell in the victim’s home and one shotgun shell of the same make and model outside of the victim’s home.

Authorities searched White Lance’s home and found the same type of shotgun shell. Police also found the woman’s stolen cell phone and a half ounce of meth. Police believe the value of stolen items ranges from $500 to $1,000.

Ransom White Lance was arrested for two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.