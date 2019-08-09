“Mistaken identity” leads to car crash, aggravated assault charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a car crash Thursday evening in Sioux Falls, led officers to a strange aggravated assault case. Officers were called to the crash near East Bennett and Cliff Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed the passenger actually tried to get out of the car while it was still moving.

She reportedly told police the driver threatened to assault her. That’s when she opened the door to try to get out. Authorities say the driver, Stacy Wilkens, accelerated the car, dragging the passenger for a little while before she finally fell out.

That’s when the car hit a wooden electrical pole. Wilkens was thrown from the vehicle at that point. Officers say both women are seriously hurt, but are expected to be ok.

“This was simply two people who were riding in a vehicle that had just met each other. And it appeared to be a case of mistaken identity when the driver had threatened to assault the passenger. The passenger knew something was wrong, said, ‘I don’t know you,’ and tried to get out of the vehicle,” Lt. Dave McIntire said.

Both are still in the hospital. Wilkens faces her second DWI charge, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and aggravated assault.