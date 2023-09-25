

Jackson County, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a deadly motorcycle crash near Interior, S.D.

A Boonville, Missouri man has been identified as the person who died Thursday evening in a single motorcycle crash 1 mile east of Interior, S.D.

Preliminary crash information states that a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on S.D. Highway 44 near mile marker 122. The motorcycle driver failed to traverse a curve and struck a fence. The driver was separated from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Suzuki motorcycle, Kent Kammerich, age 62, of Boonville, MO., was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.