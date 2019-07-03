Missouri man charged with firing gun in Pierre hotel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is facing several charges after Pierre police were called to a hotel for reports of gunfire.

The shooting happened along the nine hundred block of West Dakota Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation revealed two people got into a fight in a hotel room. Police say Eric Cole fired a gun it into the hotel floor.

Cole was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, committing a felony while armed, discharge of a firearm, and other counts.

No one was hurt.

