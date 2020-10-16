Missouri man arrested after hitting woman, stealing truck

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) — A Missouri man is waking up in the Beadle County jail after assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her truck.

On Thursday, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle near Woonsocket. The Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Quentin Hackley pushed an elderly woman to the ground and drove off in her pickup. Hackley was located in Howard and arrested by the Miner County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with Grand Theft, simple assault and ingestion of a controlled substance.