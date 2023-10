MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — A Mission man is headed to federal prison for killing his daughter.

Today, a judge sentenced 34-year-old Noah White Lance the Third to 18 years behind bars for voluntary manslaughter and child abuse.

8-year-old Cynthia White Lance died of a head injury in the hospital a year ago. Noah White Lance admits that he not only beat his daughter, he also forced one of his other daughters to punish Cynthia as well.