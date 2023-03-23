PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Mission man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to Arson.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the incident happened in February 2022.

Tommy Vargas, also known as Tommy Spotted Eagle, went into a Sinte Gleska University building. The 33-year-old was inside for around an hour. He collected items and removed them from the building.

Vargas then found a gas can and poured gas on the floor before disconnecting the surveillance system. He lit the gas and left.

Vargas will spend 2 years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $74,633.15 dollars in restitution.