PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Mission man was sentenced Wednesday for two years and six months in federal prison for his seventh domestic assault against the same woman.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota, on April 15, 2023, John Red Bird got into an argument with his intimate partner at their shared residence in Mission. Red Bird struck her in the face multiple times. After a family member called 911 and Red Bird was arrested by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services officers.

At his sentencing, Red Bird, 41, was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.