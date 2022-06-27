SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jaret Wooden Knife, 24, of Mission was sentenced on June 21 on sexual abuse of minor charges. Wooden Knife was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.

Wooden Knife pled guilty on March 28 to engaging in a sexual act with a minor female on Jan. 10, 2020 ,in Mission.

Wooden Knife was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.