SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mission, South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to murdering a child.

Court documents say Noah Virgil White Lance repeatedly beat an eight-year-old girl. Authorities say he also ordered the girl’s older sister to beat her.

On August 11th, officers were called to the family’s home because the victim was unconscious.

She later died at the hospital.

Doctors say her injuries were consistent with abuse. He’s charged with first degree murder, assault and child abuse.