Firefighters respond to house fire in Mission Hill

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported after there was a house fire northeast of Yankton on Tuesday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews were called to a home in Mission Hill around 12 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was extinguished for about three hours.

The fire department shared pictures to its Facebook page. In them, you can see flames coming from home.

The cause of the the fire was determined to be electrical.