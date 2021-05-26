Firefighters respond to house fire in Mission Hill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported after there was a house fire northeast of Yankton on Tuesday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews were called to a home in Mission Hill around 12 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was extinguished for about three hours.

The fire department shared pictures to its Facebook page. In them, you can see flames coming from home.

  • Courtesy Yankton Fire Department
  • Courtesy Yankton Fire Department
  • Courtesy Yankton Fire Department
  • Courtesy Yankton Fire Department
  • Courtesy Yankton Fire Department

The cause of the the fire was determined to be electrical.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 