MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple western South Dakota agencies were called to a grass fire due to extreme fire weather on Tuesday.

Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue says crews were called to the Highway 18/83 junction for a fire around 1:30 p.m. Those first on scene found a grass fire threatening nearby buildings.

The extreme fire weather made it difficult for firefighters to

Officials say the fire was contained at 120 acres and no buildings were lost.

The fire is believed to be caused by arcing power lines in the area.