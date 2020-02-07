Mission Ball giving away basketballs Sunday at Skyforce game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Mission Ball is celebrating a milestone and an expansion in 2020.

Founder Torrey Babb started making soccer balls with bible verses on them more than ten years ago. 125,000 balls have now been sent to more than 90 countries around the world. The organization has grown to include footballs, basketballs and volleyballs now. Balls are available in 40 different languages and Babb says they’re nice companions to any group making a mission trip. Mission Ball will also be taking part in this weekend’s Faith and Family event at the Skyforce game.

“We’re going to be at the Skyforce Faith and Family Day. Tip-off is 3 p.m. and the first 500 kids coming through are going to be getting a basketball,” Babb said.

That game is held at the Sanford Pentagon.