MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at an apartment building in Mission last week.

Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says it happened at the Sunrise Apartments just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arriving on the scene found flames coming from the roof of a two-story unit.

It was reported to be unused and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire did spread into a connected apartment and laundry wing, as well as a common attic space.

The Valentine and Parmelee Volunteer Fire Departments were called in to help.