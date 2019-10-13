Mission 6 of Midwest Honor Flight welcomed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vietnam veterans of the Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 6 were welcomed home Saturday night in a way they won’t forget.

After a long day of flying to Washington D.C. and seeing the monuments and memorials, the veterans on this trip were welcomed by a large crowd of loved ones and supporters.

It’s quite a change from the first time many of these veterans returned home after serving in Vietnam some 50 years ago.

“When I came home, got spit at and all that stuff. Got called baby, you know, just everything. Then every body appraising you and welcoming you home and everything, it was fantastic,” Jackie Voigt, a Vietnam army veteran said.

More than 100 veterans took part in Saturday Honor Flight.

Tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 and 10 p.m., you’ll meet some of the veterans and find out about what their trip and return home meant to them.