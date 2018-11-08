Local News

Missing Yankton Woman's Body Found; Foul Play Suspected

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:17 AM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 12:18 PM CST

YANKTON, S.D. - The body of a missing Yankton woman has been found in rural Nebraska. 

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office said Phyllis Hunhoff, 59, who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead in her car in Knox County, Nebraska, on the Santee Sioux Reservation.

The sheriff's office said foul play is suspected. 

An investigation is ongoing with the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI and Santee Tribal Police. 

 

