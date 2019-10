STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities believe they have found the body of a girl who was reported missing from Wyoming.

Monday, deputies and the South Dakota DCI searched a home near Sturgis.

Law enforcement found a girl’s body in a basement bedroom. Authorities believe it is Shayna Ritthaler.

A juvenile suspect is in custody in Rapid City. Criminal charges are pending.

Authorities say due to the ages of the people involved, names are not being released at this time.