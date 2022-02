SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a woman missing since Jan. 4 was found on Feb. 8, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post today.

The remains were identified as Cheryl “Tia” Long Soldier were found within the search area known as Grass Creek near Oglala. This was the area where Long Soldier had gone missing, authorities said in the Facebook post.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and this case is under investigation.