Missing woman’s body found following abduction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a missing woman was found in southern Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police say they were called around 7 a.m. on Monday for an investigation into a missing person.

Police believe Pasqalina Esen Badi, 20, was kidnapped from work in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 5. The business is located near Arrowhead Parkway and Veterans Parkway. Her vehicle was found a few hours later at Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr. as a suspect in the abduction.

A passerby notified the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office about something suspicious at 3:10 p.m. on Monday along the southern edge of the city between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg. Authorities located a body and identified it as Badi. There will now be an autopsy on the body to learn more about the cause of death.

At this point, police are still investigating Beaudion’s possible role in Badi’s death.

He was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop. Members of the warrant task force were looking for him when they spotted his car and stopped it.

Police say there was no apparent connection between Badi and Beaudion. Detectives are investigating whether Beaudion may have tried to abduct other women as well.

If anyone has information about a man trying to get into a car with a woman recently, you are asked to call Sioux Falls Police.