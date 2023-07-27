FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman that has been missing since mid-July has been found alive on Thursday, July 27th.

34-year-old Jeannie Schweigert was last seen in Hot Springs on July 17, 2023 according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle was found North of Hot Springs.

There is no evidence of foul play or an abduction. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel from multiple agencies searched for her using manpower, tracking canines and drones. Agencies included Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County SD Search & Rescue, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Hot Springs SD Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs Police Department and South Dakota Wildland Fire.