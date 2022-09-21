TIMBER LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a missing woman has been found on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Shawn LeBau’s body was found Tuesday night east of Timber Lake, South Dakota. LeBeau had last been seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17.

Several law enforcement agencies and organizations helped in the search including Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Game Fish and Parks, Tribal Chairman’s Office, Cultural Preservation, Timber Lake Fire Department, Dewey County Sheriff’s Department, Corson County Sheriff’s Department, Mobridge Police Department, Standing Rock Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local volunteers.