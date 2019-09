BUFFALO, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Harding County Sheriff’s Office, the missing Buffalo woman, Clara Mae Braun has been found and will be taken to a local hospital.

Clara has been found and EMS is in route to take her to the hospital. Thank you everyone for your help Prayers have been answered Thanks Wyatt Posted by Harding County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The 87-year-old woman was last seen driving Monday morning about 15 miles south of Lemmon.