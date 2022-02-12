MANDERSON, SD (KELO) — There’s a tragic end to the search for a missing teenager in South Dakota.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson, on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Youngman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

One person of interest has been taken into custody. Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Youngman was last seen on February 3rd.

The tribe offered a $25-thousand reward for information that would help find her.