SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Oglala Sioux Tribe are searching for a missing juvenile.

Shayna Youngman Afraid of His Horses, 17, was last seen on February 3 wearing a maroon coat and black pants. The last communication with family was via text message on February 5 from Rockford.

If you know where Shayna is, call police immediately.