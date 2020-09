SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Akier Tor, 15, is said to be a runaway who was last seen on Thursday in northeast Sioux Falls.

He was last wearing a black t-shirt, black/white pants and white shoes.

If located or seen, contact police by calling 911 or 605-367-7000.