ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Alcester are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Nataya Castaway, 15, was last seen in Alcester on Saturday.

She is believed to have traveled to the Sioux Falls area with an adult man.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and has brown hair and eyes. She also has tattoos on her left hand and neck. Contact the Alcester or Sioux Falls Police if you have information.