Missing teen located safely in South Dakota

A kidnapping case in Missouri came to an end Wednesday in western KELOLAND.
On Monday, 26-year-old Christopher Johnson allegedly took 16-year-old Gabrielle Yonko from her uncle’s home.
Late Wednesday afternoon, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers spotted Johnson’s car and tried stopping him with spike strips.
That failed and a high speed chase followed. After the chase was called off, the abandoned car was found in Kadoka.
Air support and K-9s searched the area — leading to an arrest a short time later. Authorities say the victim is safe