Missing teen located safely in South Dakota

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Police Lights

A kidnapping case in Missouri came to an end Wednesday in western KELOLAND.

On Monday, 26-year-old Christopher Johnson allegedly took 16-year-old Gabrielle Yonko from her uncle’s home.

Late Wednesday afternoon, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers spotted Johnson’s car and tried stopping him with spike strips.

That failed and a high speed chase followed. After the chase was called off, the abandoned car was found in Kadoka.

Air support and K-9s searched the area — leading to an arrest a short time later. Authorities say the victim is safe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss