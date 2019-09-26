Missing teen located safely in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If you can speak Spanish, there might be an opportunity for you in the Sioux Falls School District.

There is a need for Spanish-speaking substitute teachers.

Vanessa Graning and her second graders speak Spanish all day long in her classroom.

She's a teacher at Sonia Sotomayor Spanish Immersion Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

"Homework is in Spanish. Instruction is in Spanish," Spanish Immersion Teacher Vanessa Graning said.

But when she's away from the classroom, it can be difficult to find a replacement who can carry on the conversation in the language.

"I can hire an English speaker substitute, but when I come the next day they are not continually learning in the target language that I want them to learn," Graning said.

While the school does have to use English-speaking substitutes sometimes, the district would like to see more people who speak Spanish apply.

"If we can have teachers, a substitute that can step in and deliver the content in Spanish, then there's less of an ebb in the learning of our students," Principal Tracy Vik said.

Vik says the school has 16 Spanish-speaking substitute teachers to choose from, but they have to share them with other schools in the district.

"We're always recruiting more because we just want really good subs that have a passion for kids and for learning and when they can speak Spanish it's just a huge bonus for our program here," Vik said.

"As teachers, I want them to know that, 'Hey, we need you,'" Graning said.

The Sioux Falls School District is hiring more substitute teachers, not just Spanish-speaking ones.