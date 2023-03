Mobridge/Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Two girls reported missing in separate cities this week, have been accounted for.

A 15-year-old girl who was missing in Mobridge since Thursday morning has been found Saturday, according to the Mobridge Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl missing in Rapid City since Friday, has been located safe on Saturday, at 4:00 p.m. according to the Rapid City Police Department.

No other details were available.