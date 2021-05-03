Missing South Dakota girl had plans to meet unknown man she met online, authorities say

WANBLEE, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is asking for help to locate a missing girl.

Authorities say in the early morning hours, 12-year-old Savannah Yellow Hawk stole her family’s pick-up truck in Wanblee. It’s believed she had plans to meet up with an unknown male she had been talking with online through social media in Maryland.

Savannah is described as 5’8″, 220 pounds with medium length hair, dyed burgundy.

The truck is a 2012 Dodge Ram, white in color with a black hood and blue tape around the windshield from recently being replaced.

Law enforcement officials say her family is worried and wants help to locate Savannah who is possibly in danger.