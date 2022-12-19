SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A missing snowmobiler has been found dead in Bitter Lake in Day County, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The body was found and recovered from the lake mid-morning today, (Dec. 19). It is believed the snowmobiler hit a patch of thin ice and broke through, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county sheriff was notified on Sunday (Dec. 18) evening about a snowmobile incident south of Waubay.

The snowmobiler had not been heard from since the afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Searchers tracked the snowmobiler’s cell phone data to an area south of Waubay near Bitter Lake.