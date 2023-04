SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls 13-year old girl is missing, according to the SF Police Department.

Wendy Marcia-Alvarado left her home Friday morning near 6th Street and Grange Ave. Marcia-Alvarado is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black jeans.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7212.