Missing single-engine plane in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management, a single-engine airplane is missing.

The small blue and white airplane left the Aberdeen airport between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. It was enroute to Oakes, N.D.

The plane was occupied by one pilot and no passengers. Officials say the plane never arrived at the Oakes airport.

The Brown County Office of Emergency Management asks people to contact Brown County Dispatch if they hear or see anything unusual.