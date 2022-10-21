SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.

“He grew up on a farm, we have the Lunde centennial farm near Cooperstown, it been around for 100 years,” Lunde’s sister Kaia Berggren said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

David Lunde was born in a French-speaking country in Africa, but his time spent on his family’s farm in North Dakota created his deepest roots.

“He really felt connected to the land,” Berggren said.

He spent the last year working on a farm near Durango, Colorado, where he also renewed his other passion for running.

“My brother ran high school cross country and track,” Berggren said. “In the last year started running again.”

He ran mountain trails just about every weekend with the Durango Running Club.

“He was running this pretty intense trail called La Plata Enchilada and was supposed to check in with a friend when he was done, but he never checked in,” Berggren said.

This Sunday marks three weeks since he went missing.

“Search and rescue crews said they’ve never had a search go on this long,” Berggren said. “They’ve done a really thorough job, we still don’t have answers, we haven’t found my brother’s body, that’s really hard.”

Even though this impossible situation, Lunde’s family and friends are coming together to complete a mission he had planned to do on his 30th birthday this Sunday.

“He said I’m going to run this seven summits course, 60 or 61 miles, and I’m going to try to raise money for this organization,” Bergreen said. “So he started telling me more about Rockside, they’re based out of California, but they’re opening a new location in South Dakota. And what they really do is help men get their life back on track.”

“It is a working ranch where young men can go for life restoration,” Gordon Decker with Rockside Ranch South Dakota said.

For the past year, Lunde has been a strong supporter of Rockside Ranch and its work to open a ranch in New Underwood, South Dakota.

“He loved that young men were able to live out life restoration on a working ranch,” Decker said.

Along with the working ranch, Rockside also includes a workforce program, partnering with local businesses in the Rapid City area to get people in the program into a new career.

“They’re taught different skills, taught different trades, so when they graduate, they can go into those different skills that they learned while working at the ranch,” Rockside Ranch South Dakota development director Amy Painter said.

The remote ranch is designed to help young men ages 18 to 28 restart their lives after hardship or crisis. It’s exactly what Rockside’s eight-month program in California did for Amy’s son RJ, who was battling drug addiction, homelessness and depression in Rapid City.

“He is a completely changed man, physically, mentally, emotionally, it is amazing what God did through Rockside to transform his life,” Painter said.

It’s something eight South Dakota men have done in the past two years, and a program that will soon serve more people when the New Underwood ranch opens early next year, all thanks to passionate supporters like Lunde.

“They’re still running it,” Berggren said. “Still trying to honor my brother.”

Even though Lunde won’t be able to do his 60-mile birthday run this Sunday, his friends and family are running the trail for him, raising support for South Dakota’s Rockside Ranch in his honor.

“David would be able to see the positive in the situation, saying hey, awareness is being raised for this organization I deeply care about,” Berggren said.

You can support the mission of Rockside Ranch in South Dakota directly on their website and give a gift in David’s honor. A Go Fund Me account was also created for the Run for David birthday event this weekend.