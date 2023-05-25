RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

14-year-old Meagan Curley was last seen in the 400 block of Fairmont Blvd around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22. That location is near Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in the central part of the city. Police say officers have checked a number of locations after she was reported missing on Wednesday, May 22.

Anyone with any information on the teenager’s location is asked to call police immediately at 605-394-4131.