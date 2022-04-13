PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

52-year-old James Stethem of Rapid City was reported missing to police on April 11, but he has not been seen since March 31.

He has had no contact with his friends or family since the 31st.

According to officials, he was last seen in the 300 block of Kansas City Street in Rapid City wearing green shorts, a black t-shirt, a black and white baseball cap and white tennis shoes.

He is described as a caucasian male, standing 6’1″ and weighing 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6115.