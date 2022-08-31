RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD.

The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.

RCPD had been on the lookout for several suspects following the shooting on Surfwood Drive, arresting Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros and Chase Quickbear, in connection with the crime.

They had also been searching for Janis in relation to the crime. “We are talking about a 15-year-old kid that is wrapped up in something way over her head and something that a 15-year-old shouldn’t be involved with and we are obviously concerned for her safety,” Capt. James Johns, Ast. Chief of Police, said on August 24.