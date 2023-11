PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County continue to search for a 23-year-old who was last seen near the Rushmore Cave area.

Deputies are looking for Leaf Lanz.

He was last seen on Sunday walking east from the cave toward the Pine Ridge Reservation near Cuny Table.

Lanz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long grey trench coat, black stocking cap, hiking boots, and a backpack.

If you know where he is, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office