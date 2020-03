SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Mayor Paul TenHaken says the Falls Park information center and cafe is closed along with the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, the Great Plains Zoo and the Washington Pavilion. This comes as the city works to limit exposure to COVID-19 among community members.

In a briefing on Tuesday, the city also announced it will be waiving late fees for utilities because of COVID-19, and the city will not shut off services.