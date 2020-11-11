Missing North Carolina children possibly heading to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four missing North Carolina children may be in South Dakota. Authorities say they are in “imminent and substantial danger.”

They want you to be on the lookout for these children — who range in age from 3 to 12. The kids are believed to be with their biological parents — who do not have custody of them.

Authorities believe Leslie and Barbara Clemmons left North Carolina to avoid legal action. Investigators believe they traveled up the east coast and then headed west to South Dakota.