SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing Mississippi teenager ended in South Dakota. The teen was with someone with a history of preying on kids, according to court papers.

A trooper stopped Emily Yeary for speeding on Interstate 90 in Pennington County on Saturday, June 25, Inside the 25-year-old’s pickup, the trooper discovered a 15-year-old who was reported missing in Mississippi just a day earlier.

Court documents say the two were in a romantic relationship and had connected through Tik Tok.

Yeary faces a federal charge of enticing a minor using the internet and is out on a P-R bond. There could also be charges in Mississippi.

This isn’t the first time Yeary’s accused of disappearing with someone else’s child. A 2018 case involved a missing teenager in Missouri.

In that case, Yeary pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and served a month and a half in jail.